Lífið

Lykilatriðið var að hætta að drekka áfengi

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Jelly Devote tók lífið í gegn.
Það eru til ótal leiðir til að léttast og er í raun alltaf nokkrar aðferðir í tísku hverju sinni. Aftur á móti er það nokkuð sannað að áfengisneysla er nokkuð óholl og í raun mjög fitandi.

Lífstílsbloggarinn Jelly Devote tók algjöra U-beygju í lífi sínu þegar hún ákvað að hætta að drekka áfengi og gjörbreyttist líkami hennar í kjölfarið.

Devote ræðir málið töluvert á Instagram-síðu sinni og birtir fjölda fyrir og eftir myndir máli sínu til stuðnings.

ALCOHOL VS WATER UNHEALTHY VS HEALTHY UNHAPPY VS HAPPY 20 VS 27 YEARS . There is so many changes in how I look, how I feel, and how I live my life. . I've never felt better, I have balance. I eat a doughnut followed by a salad I don't drink alcohol often, I down my water and most importantly I've gone from hating myself to loving myself . People always ask how much I've lost, and I honestly don't know what my highest weight was (not the picture) due to hating myself so much I didn't weigh myself (probably around 75kg) and I don't weigh myself anymore (lightest I've been 45kg, NOT HEALTHY MIND) . Weight doesn't matter, you matter. How you feel about yourself. Don't focus on a number that can fluctuate 5kg in two days . I've now been “balanced” since the crazy party nights in Bali and I'm feeling SO good again! Party life ain't for me! I rather be in sneakers then heals, and rather drink protein and smoothies then sipping champagne . #ibs #transform #fit #fitspo #fitness #workout #weightloss #transformation #beforeandafter

A post shared by Jelly - Work hard see results (@jellydevote) on

