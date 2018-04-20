Kveðjum Wenger af virðingu því hann á það skilið
Fyrrum leikmenn Arsenal, knattspyrnusérfræðingar og félög senda Arsene Wenger kveðju á samfélagsmiðlum í dag þar sem hann er að hætta með félagið.
Wenger á einn merkilegasta feril knattspyrnustjóra í enska boltanum frá upphafi enda búinn að halda í stjórnartaumana hjá félaginu í 22 ár.
Síðustu ár hafa verið mögur og andstaðan gegn honum verið mikil. Því kalla margir eftir því í dag að komið verði fram af virðingu við Wenger í lokaleikjum sínum með félagið. Hann eigi það skilið.
Hér að neðan má sjá nokkur dæmi um kveðjur til Wenger.
'A role model, an influencer and very, very successful'
Jürgen Klopp pays tribute to Arsene Wenger: https://t.co/cPl5F3QQrD pic.twitter.com/rUjQ83eQ5O
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger is to leave @Arsenal at the end of the season. He has given much of his life to Arsenal. He has brought much success to the club. He has given much to the game of football in our country. Merci et bonne chance, Monsieur Wenger. #Wenger
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2018
Sad day for @Arsenal with Arsene leaving, can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves?!! #rememberthetrophies
— David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks.
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018
An emotional day. Arsène took English football to a different level & pushed me to become the player I never thought I'd be. Let's cherish the memories & his legacy, which will always remain. We must thank him for giving his all to make @Arsenal such a great club. #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/X9fvMGaWJW
— Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) April 20, 2018
Change is inevitable and at least the decision has been made before the end of the season. If the squad have any feeling for AW they will play possessed and win the Europa League! Give AW the send off he deserves!!! pic.twitter.com/A7Ig2dORCZ
— Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) April 20, 2018
Respect Mister Wenger ! pic.twitter.com/RrE3qtkYcz
— AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) April 20, 2018
Thanks for everything Arsene. Move over Herbert, Arsene Wenger the greatest Arsenal Manager. #arsenaltohedies
A post shared by Tonyadamsofficial (@tonyadamsofficial) on
Wow. I never expected that but it shows the great dignity and class of the man. I will never forget his guidance and support, his tutelage and mentorship. He had faith in me from day one and I owe him a lot, he was like a father figure to me who always pushed me to be the best. Arsene, you deserve all the respect and happiness in the world. #classact
A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on
Tengdar fréttir
Wenger hættir hjá Arsenal eftir tímabilið
Arsene Wenger kveður Skytturnar eftir 22 ára starf.
Veldu bestu skytturnar í stjóratíð Wengers
Arsene Wenger kveður Arsenal í lok tímabilsins en margir frábærir leikmenn hafa spilað undir hans stjórn.