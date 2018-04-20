Enski boltinn

Kveðjum Wenger af virðingu því hann á það skilið

Henry Birgir Gunnarsson skrifar
Wenger hefur fagnað oft með Arsenal.
Wenger hefur fagnað oft með Arsenal. vísir/getty

Fyrrum leikmenn Arsenal, knattspyrnusérfræðingar og félög senda Arsene Wenger kveðju á samfélagsmiðlum í dag þar sem hann er að hætta með félagið.

Wenger á einn merkilegasta feril knattspyrnustjóra í enska boltanum frá upphafi enda búinn að halda í stjórnartaumana hjá félaginu í 22 ár.

Síðustu ár hafa verið mögur og andstaðan gegn honum verið mikil. Því kalla margir eftir því í dag að komið verði fram af virðingu við Wenger í lokaleikjum sínum með félagið. Hann eigi það skilið.

Hér að neðan má sjá nokkur dæmi um kveðjur til Wenger.



 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Enski boltinn

Tengdar fréttir

Athugið. Allar athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra er þær rita. Vísir hvetur lesendur til að halda sig við málefnalega umræðu. Einnig áskilur Vísir sér rétt til að fjarlægja ærumeiðandi eða ósæmilegar athugasemdir og ummæli þeirra sem tjá sig ekki undir eigin nafni.

Mest lesið


Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira


Mest lesið