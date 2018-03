„Þetta er falleg stelpa. Það væri leitt ef eitthvað kæmi fyrir móður hennar“

Not long after the magazine story was killed, Stormy Daniels says she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, 'leave Trump alone. Forget the story.'” pic.twitter.com/JMskKQiYCi — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

“He was like, 'wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.'” --Stormy Daniels says of her conversation with Mr. Trump the night they met. pic.twitter.com/Mj52gSoDbH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

When Donald Trump won the Republican nomination, Daniels says she started getting calls again with offers to tell her story. And she got one offer not to tell her story. Mr. Trump's attorney Michael Cohen agreed to pay $130K in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement. pic.twitter.com/HB98pik8bj — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018