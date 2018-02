Reyndu að grípa nef eldflaugarinnar með risastóru neti

Going to try to catch the giant fairing (nosecone) of Falcon 9 as it falls back from space at about eight times the speed of sound. It has onboard thrusters and a guidance system to bring it through the atmosphere intact, then releases a parafoil and our ship, named Mr. Steven, with basically a giant catcher's mitt welded on, tries to catch it.

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 22, 2018 at 6:07am PST