Sagði 150 króna launahækkun á viku sýna fram á ágæti skattalaganna

Meanwhile the wealthiest 0.1% of Americans receive an extra ~ $3,000 per week. pic.twitter.com/YFci8V5fnN — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) February 3, 2018

AIDE: mr ryan ppl are saying ur only working to help the billionaires. they say you hate everyone who isn't rich



PAUL RYAN: oh yeah? well I'll show them *chucks a handful of loose nickels at the back of a teachers head* — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) February 3, 2018

[holding back tears]



Paul Ryan.................



thank you. pic.twitter.com/gQwYeY2RpR — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) February 3, 2018

That extra $1.50 Paul Ryan gave me a week in 2018 was totally worth giving up my mom's Medicaid.



- A voter Paul Ryan keeps imagining he'll meet — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 3, 2018