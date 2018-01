Bassaleikari Blink 182 staddur á Íslandi: Fann númeraplötu uppi á jökli

Yesterday we took an off-road vehicle way up in the hills to snowmobile on a glacier. At one point we were forced to stop because the ice track road had been caved in by an underground river. There were three big sinkholes where the water underneath had melted through to the surface. Our driver was unsure we could cross the ice without breaking through. Tracks running to the sinkholes showed other vehicles had tried and met with great difficulty. Our driver and guide got out of the vehicle to inspect the thickness of the ice and the sinkholes. From a sinkhole In the middle of the Icelandic mountains, the driver pulled out this license plate.

A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:13pm PST