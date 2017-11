Nýtt Cool Runnings ævintýri í uppsiglingu á vetrarólympíuleikunum | Myndband

There's more to bobsled than just sliding on ice! The work these ladies ( @seun_msamazing, @ngozi.onwumere, @akuomaomeoga ) put in before a race is unimaginable. Here's an inside look from start to finish of Race #5 at the North Americas Cup in Calgary, Alberta. : @aminatodunbaku : @baddosneh #teamnigeria #wewill #nigeriabobsled #underarmour #lazer #bsfnigeria #nigerianathletes #calgary #ibsf #love #womenofpower #teamUA

A post shared by BOBSLED & SKELETON (@bsfnigeria) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:17pm PST