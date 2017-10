James Corden harðlega gagnrýndur fyrir brandara um Harvey Weinstein

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2)

This is quite shameful. .@JKCorden -what utter disrespect you show to all those women.

Jokes perpetuate widespread denial of what happened. https://t.co/LWVoJLSO60 — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) October 15, 2017

so not only is James Corden making jokes about the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, but it seems they're also pals - pic.twitter.com/yO4xE6uByU — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) October 15, 2017

I know it's a “joke” but this and Corden's dreary Weinstein quips are yet more proof that men really do NOT fucking get it at all. — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) October 15, 2017

