Einkaeyja Richard Branson rústir einar eftir Irmu

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Svona leit eyjan út árið 2013.
Breski auðkýfingurinn Sir Richard Branson á eyjuna Necker sem staðsett er nálægt Púertó Ríkó og Jómfrúaeyjum.

Fellibylurinn Irma gekk yfir eyjuna um helgina og sýnir Branson frá skemmdunum á eignum hans á Twitter.

Fellibylurinn Irma hefur valdið miklu tjóni og eyðileggingu og hafa hátt í þrjátíu manns látist í Karabíahafinu og í Bandaríkjunum.

Hér að neðan má sjá myndir sem Branson deilir frá eyðileggingunni eftir Irmu.

Fellibylurinn Irma
