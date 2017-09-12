Einkaeyja Richard Branson rústir einar eftir Irmu
Breski auðkýfingurinn Sir Richard Branson á eyjuna Necker sem staðsett er nálægt Púertó Ríkó og Jómfrúaeyjum.
Fellibylurinn Irma gekk yfir eyjuna um helgina og sýnir Branson frá skemmdunum á eignum hans á Twitter.
Fellibylurinn Irma hefur valdið miklu tjóni og eyðileggingu og hafa hátt í þrjátíu manns látist í Karabíahafinu og í Bandaríkjunum.
Hér að neðan má sjá myndir sem Branson deilir frá eyðileggingunni eftir Irmu.
BVI needs a "Disaster Recovery Marshall Plan” after #Irma – short-term aid & long-term recovery & revitalisation https://t.co/0USuxvk1dS pic.twitter.com/pFzsStZBjN— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 11, 2017
Necker damage huge, but BVI #Irma story is not about Necker - about 1000s of people who've lost homes & livelihoods https://t.co/0USuxvk1dS pic.twitter.com/BaUpvJ22pv— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 10, 2017
Please donate to @BritishRedCross's #HurricaneIrma Appeal: https://t.co/U0m3Kf1APM pic.twitter.com/TsHK4ZHgq7— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 10, 2017
Hurricane Irma really is storm of the century – but urge all in path of Hurricane #Jose to prepare & stay safe too https://t.co/U0m3Kf1APM pic.twitter.com/vB8tlTTij3— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 9, 2017