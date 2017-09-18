Stjórnmál fyrirferðamikil á Emmy-verðlaunahátíðinni
Stjórnmál voru fyrirferðamikil á Emmy-sjónvarpsverðlaunahátíðinni sem fram fór í nótt. Tónninn var sleginn strax í upphafseinræðu spjallþáttastjórnandans Stephen Colbert sem lét Bandaríkjaforseta heyra það eins og honum einum er lagið.
Colbert rifjaði upp að Donald Trump hafi oft verið tilnefndur til verðlaunanna fyrir raunveruleikaþáttinn The Apprentice. Hann hafi hins vegar aldrei hlotið þau. „Ég er handviss um að hann hefði ekki boðið sig fram til forseta hefði hann unnið. Þannig að þetta er eiginlega ykkur að kenna,“ sagði Colbert sem beindi orðum sínum að áhorfendum og uppskar góða hláturroku.
Hér að neðan má sjá stiklað á stóru úr upphafsatriðinu þar sem fyrrverandi upplýsingafulltrúi forsetans, Sean Spicer, kom meðal annars við sögu. Fyrir neðan myndbandið má sjá listann yfir alla verðlaunahafa kvöldsins. Handsmaid's tale, Donald Glover, Last Week Tonight og Saturday Night Live sópuðu að sér verðlaunum í nótt. Nýjasta þáttaröð Game of Thrones fékk ekki tilnefningar að þessu sinni sökum þess að hún var sýnd í sumar. Hún gæti verið meðal þeirra tilnefndu á hátíðinni á næsta ári.
Besti aukaleikari í dramaþáttaröð
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Besta aukaleikkona í gamanþáttaröð
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Besta aukaleikkona í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Regina King, American Crime
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud
Jackie Hoffman, Feud
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Besta leiksstjórn gamanþáttar
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep
Besta aukaleikkonan í gamanþætti
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Besti leikari í gamanþætti
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
Besti flugu/sketsaþáttur
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Besta handrit dramaþáttar
Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
Besti aukaleikari í gamanþætti
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Besta leiksstjórn sjónvarpsmyndar eða styttri þáttaraðar
Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan
Ron Howard, Genius
James Marsh, The Night Of
Steve Zaillian, The Night Of
Besti aukaleikari í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Alfred Molina, Feud
Stanley Tucci, Feud
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Besta handrit kvöldþáttar
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Saturday Night Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Besta aukaleikkona í dramaþætti
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Besti raunveruleikaþáttur
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Project Runway
The Voice
Top Chef
Besta handrit í gamanþætti
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stephen Glover, Atlanta
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None
Alec Berg,Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Besta handrit í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð
David E Kelley, Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of
Besti kvöldþáttur
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Besti aðalleikari í gamanþætti
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Besta aðalleikona í gamanþætti
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Besta gamanþáttaröð
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Besti aðalleikari í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Besta aðalleikona í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Besta sjónvarpsmynd
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies
Besta stutta þáttaröðin
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud
Genius
The Night Of
Besti aðalleikari í dramaþætti
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Besta aðalleikona í gamanþætti
Claire Foy, The Crown
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Besta dramaþátttaröð
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld