Stjórnmál fyrirferðamikil á Emmy-verðlaunahátíðinni

Stjórnmál voru fyrirferðamikil á Emmy-sjónvarpsverðlaunahátíðinni sem fram fór í nótt. Tónninn var sleginn strax í upphafseinræðu spjallþáttastjórnandans Stephen Colbert sem lét Bandaríkjaforseta heyra það eins og honum einum er lagið.



Colbert rifjaði upp að Donald Trump hafi oft verið tilnefndur til verðlaunanna fyrir raunveruleikaþáttinn The Apprentice. Hann hafi hins vegar aldrei hlotið þau. „Ég er handviss um að hann hefði ekki boðið sig fram til forseta hefði hann unnið. Þannig að þetta er eiginlega ykkur að kenna,“ sagði Colbert sem beindi orðum sínum að áhorfendum og uppskar góða hláturroku.



Hér að neðan má sjá stiklað á stóru úr upphafsatriðinu þar sem fyrrverandi upplýsingafulltrúi forsetans, Sean Spicer, kom meðal annars við sögu. Fyrir neðan myndbandið má sjá listann yfir alla verðlaunahafa kvöldsins. Handsmaid's tale, Donald Glover, Last Week Tonight og Saturday Night Live sópuðu að sér verðlaunum í nótt. Nýjasta þáttaröð Game of Thrones fékk ekki tilnefningar að þessu sinni sökum þess að hún var sýnd í sumar. Hún gæti verið meðal þeirra tilnefndu á hátíðinni á næsta ári.



Besti aukaleikari í dramaþáttaröð

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Besta aukaleikkona í gamanþáttaröð

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep



Besta aukaleikkona í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Regina King, American Crime

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud

Jackie Hoffman, Feud

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies



Donald Glover er fyrsti svarti maðurinn sem vinnur verðlaun fyrir leikstjórn á Emmy-verðlaunahátíðinni. Vísir/Getty

Besta leiksstjórn gamanþáttar

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep



Besta aukaleikkonan í gamanþætti

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Becky Ann Baker, Girls



Besti leikari í gamanþætti

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep



Besti flugu/sketsaþáttur

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show



Besta handrit dramaþáttar

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld



Besti aukaleikari í gamanþætti

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep



Besta leiksstjórn sjónvarpsmyndar eða styttri þáttaraðar

Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan

Ron Howard, Genius

James Marsh, The Night Of

Steve Zaillian, The Night Of



Besti aukaleikari í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Alfred Molina, Feud

Stanley Tucci, Feud

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of



Alec Baldwin fékk verðlaun fyrir túlkun sína á Donald Trump. Vísir/getty

Besta handrit kvöldþáttar

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Saturday Night Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night with Seth Meyers



Besta aukaleikkona í dramaþætti

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld



Besti raunveruleikaþáttur

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Project Runway

The Voice

Top Chef



Besta handrit í gamanþætti

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stephen Glover, Atlanta

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None

Alec Berg,Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball, Veep

David Mandel, Veep



Besta handrit í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð

David E Kelley, Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of



Besti kvöldþáttur

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher



Besti aðalleikari í gamanþætti

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Besta aðalleikona í gamanþætti

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie



Besta gamanþáttaröð

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep



Besti aðalleikari í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of



Besta aðalleikona í sjónvarpsmynd eða styttri þáttaröð

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies



Besta sjónvarpsmynd

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies



Besta stutta þáttaröðin

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

Genius

The Night Of



Besti aðalleikari í dramaþætti

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us



Besta aðalleikona í gamanþætti

Claire Foy, The Crown

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Besta dramaþátttaröð

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

