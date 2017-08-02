Rekinn fyrir slaka frammistöðu inni á vellinum
Carlton Cole, fyrrverandi leikmaður Chelsea, West Ham og fleiri liða, hefur verið rekinn frá indónesíska liðinu Persib Bandung vegna lélegrar frammistöðu inni á vellinum.
Cole gekk í raðir Persib Bandung í mars en tókst ekki að skora fyrir liðið í indónesísku deildinni. Og nú er þolinmæði stjórnenda Persib Bandung á þrotum.
„Við höfum ákveðið að láta hann fara því hann stóð ekki undir væntingum,“ sagði þjálfari Persib Bandung, Umuh Muchtar.
„Hann hefur spilað mjög illa miðað við hina erlendu leikmennina sem komu til liðsins. Hann var verstur,“ sagði Muchtar.
Cole svaraði fyrir sig og í færslu á Instagram kvartaði hann yfir framkomu þjálfarans og sagðist ekki hafa fengið sanngjarna meðferð hjá honum.
Cole, sem er 33 ára, lék á sínum tíma sjö A-landsleiki fyrir England.
I will be professional and calm as I usually am. But this direct attack on me for the whole season must stop. Look at yourself first before you point fingers at good people. I was very surprised and disappointed what came out of Umuh Muchtar's mouth on sky sports news in England. And I would like to clarify I have a great relationship with Persib and everyone connected to the team. But this manipulation of the media has to stop somewhere because when you intentionally try to damage my career that I have worked so hard for it starts to get personal. I have not once mentioned this mans name in a bad way, he has not once supported me since I arrived at the club. And I haven't been treated fairly but I kept my mouth shut and worked hard and kept everything professional. I am still Persib player until I tell you otherwise. I have a 1 year contract here and I have enjoyed it so far even though I have had to turn a blind eye to these direct attacks from this man in the media. Anyway let's hope for the best in the near future for Persib Bandung.