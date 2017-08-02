Rekinn fyrir slaka frammistöðu inni á vellinum

I will be professional and calm as I usually am. But this direct attack on me for the whole season must stop. Look at yourself first before you point fingers at good people. I was very surprised and disappointed what came out of Umuh Muchtar's mouth on sky sports news in England. And I would like to clarify I have a great relationship with Persib and everyone connected to the team. But this manipulation of the media has to stop somewhere because when you intentionally try to damage my career that I have worked so hard for it starts to get personal. I have not once mentioned this mans name in a bad way, he has not once supported me since I arrived at the club. And I haven't been treated fairly but I kept my mouth shut and worked hard and kept everything professional. I am still Persib player until I tell you otherwise. I have a 1 year contract here and I have enjoyed it so far even though I have had to turn a blind eye to these direct attacks from this man in the media. Anyway let's hope for the best in the near future for Persib Bandung.

A post shared by Carlton Cole (@iamcarltoncole12) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:25am PDT