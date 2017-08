Sky Sports: Neymar búinn að samþykkja fimm ára samning við PSG

BREAKING NEWS: Neymar agrees five-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky sources. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2017

Neymar deal worth nearly £450m including wages and bonuses. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2017

Neymar travelling to Paris in next two days to finalise move. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2017

WATCH: Sky sources: Neymar agrees 5-year-deal at PSG worth £450m, earning £515,000-a-week after tax. More on SSN. https://t.co/s0qHNyyo3g — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2017

Tengdar fréttir

Fleiri fréttir