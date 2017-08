Kennir þinginu um slæmt og hættulegt samband við Rússland

The US President's signing of the package of new sanctions against Russia will have a few consequences: https://t.co/UizYaTbSR6 — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) August 2, 2017

The US President's signing of the package of new Russia sanctions ends hopes for improving our relations https://t.co/UizYaTbSR6 — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) August 2, 2017