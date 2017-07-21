Lífið

Stjörnurnar minnast Chester Bennington: Svipti sig lífi á afmælisdegi vinar síns Chris Cornell

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Tónlistarheimurinn minnist Chester Bennington. Þessi mynd var tekinn af honum með Chris Cornell árið 2007.
Tónlistarheimurinn minnist Chester Bennington. Þessi mynd var tekinn af honum með Chris Cornell árið 2007. visir/getty

Söngvari hljómsveitarinnar Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, svipti sig lífi á heimili sínu í gær aðeins 41 árs að aldri.

Ferill Bennington spannaði yfir tuttugu ár en hann var söngvari hljómsveitanna Linkin Park og Dead by Sunrise. Þá var hann aðalsöngvari hljómsveitarinnar Stone Temple Pilots árin 2013-2015.

Hljómsveit Bennington, Linkin Park, náði gríðarmiklum vinsældum um allan heim en hún var stofnuð árið 1996. Önnur plata Linkin Park, Meteroa, náði fyrsta sæti Billboard-lagalistans árið 2003 og þá hefur fyrsta plata sveitarinnar, Hybrid Theory, selst í yfir tíu milljónum eintaka.

Bennington fæddist árið 1976 í borginni Phoenix í Arizona. Hann glímdi lengi við eiturlyfjafíkn og árið 2011 tjáði hann sig um kynferðislega misnotkun sem hann var beittur þegar hann var barn.

Heimsþekktir listamenn minnast Bennington út um allt á samfélagsmiðlum og hafði fráfall hans greinilega áhrif á marga. Bennington lést á afmælisdegi söngvarans Chris Cornell sem svipti sig einnig lífi 17. maí en þeir voru miklir vinir og kom meðal annars Bennington fram í jarðaför Cornell og tók lagið Hallelujah.

Síðustu tónleikar Linkin Park voru í tónleikahöllinni The Barclaycard Arena í Birmingham þann 6. júlí og má hér sjá upptöku frá þeim tónleikum. Neðar í fréttinni má sjá hvernig heimsfrægir tónlistarmenn minnast Bennington.

Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on


Tengdar fréttir

Mest lesið


Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira


Mest lesið