Stjörnurnar minnast Chester Bennington: Svipti sig lífi á afmælisdegi vinar síns Chris Cornell

I can't even deal. Horrible news. To lose one of the best. Speechless. We love you Chester @chesterbe @linkinpark. I remember playing Rock Am Ring in Nuremberg with you like it was yesterday. A magical moment. During your set you came over and gave me a big smooch on my face while I was watching side stage. Rest In Peace

