Stjörnurnar minnast Chester Bennington: Svipti sig lífi á afmælisdegi vinar síns Chris Cornell
Söngvari hljómsveitarinnar Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, svipti sig lífi á heimili sínu í gær aðeins 41 árs að aldri.
Ferill Bennington spannaði yfir tuttugu ár en hann var söngvari hljómsveitanna Linkin Park og Dead by Sunrise. Þá var hann aðalsöngvari hljómsveitarinnar Stone Temple Pilots árin 2013-2015.
Hljómsveit Bennington, Linkin Park, náði gríðarmiklum vinsældum um allan heim en hún var stofnuð árið 1996. Önnur plata Linkin Park, Meteroa, náði fyrsta sæti Billboard-lagalistans árið 2003 og þá hefur fyrsta plata sveitarinnar, Hybrid Theory, selst í yfir tíu milljónum eintaka.
Bennington fæddist árið 1976 í borginni Phoenix í Arizona. Hann glímdi lengi við eiturlyfjafíkn og árið 2011 tjáði hann sig um kynferðislega misnotkun sem hann var beittur þegar hann var barn.
Heimsþekktir listamenn minnast Bennington út um allt á samfélagsmiðlum og hafði fráfall hans greinilega áhrif á marga. Bennington lést á afmælisdegi söngvarans Chris Cornell sem svipti sig einnig lífi 17. maí en þeir voru miklir vinir og kom meðal annars Bennington fram í jarðaför Cornell og tók lagið Hallelujah.
Síðustu tónleikar Linkin Park voru í tónleikahöllinni The Barclaycard Arena í Birmingham þann 6. júlí og má hér sjá upptöku frá þeim tónleikum. Neðar í fréttinni má sjá hvernig heimsfrægir tónlistarmenn minnast Bennington.
Absolutely heartbroken.I'll cherish every time we hung out or rocked a stage together.Condolences & prayers to all. So sad #RIPCHESTER pic.twitter.com/3MAFaeEA95— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 20, 2017
I can't even deal. Horrible news. To lose one of the best. Speechless. We love you Chester @chesterbe @linkinpark. I remember playing Rock Am Ring in Nuremberg with you like it was yesterday. A magical moment. During your set you came over and gave me a big smooch on my face while I was watching side stage. Rest In Peace
Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark— King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017
I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017
Chester... You and the guys all influenced an entire generation. You went so hard and set so many kids free of their environments and situations. You let NERD open for you in Germany, we'll never forget that show; YOU CRUSHED IT. The last time I saw you, you gave us chills. Your essence is amongst the stars. Rest now,
R.I.P Chester Bennington A devastating loss. My thoughts are with his family & friends today He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet and showed me such great kindness when I first was coming up in music. I'll never forget feeling nervous and out of sorts at one of the first music awards ceremonies I attended and they met me and took me aside and made me feel calm, quietly encouraging me. He was an incredible gentleman to me that day and I never forgot it, all the while I was totally star struck. May this gentle but giant soul find peace.
The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017
His words and vibes helped me in my own dark times...such an inspiration.— DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017
Thanx for that Chester! #LP4EVER #BeautifulLasers
This is heartbreaking. RIP Chester. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. https://t.co/z4R5gdFt8D— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 20, 2017
What a loss. Hopefully people are not scared to talk about depression and suicidal thoughts. Shouldn't stay hidden. Love to his family. https://t.co/Wn3Nd5S42B— win butler (@DJWindows98) July 20, 2017
Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017
RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 21, 2017
So shocked and saddened by the news of Chester Bennington's passing. I remember the first time I met Chester. I was in a bad mood backstage and he came into the dressing room and lifted my spirits before I took the stage. Working with Chester and Linkin Park on the song 'Rebellion' was some of the most fun I've had collaborating with another artist. They made me feel right at home when I joined them on stage at the Hollywood Bowl and at the Forum. Our hearts go out to Linkin Park and to Chester's family. Chester Bennington will be missed. -Daron Malakian
Tengdar fréttir
Linkin Park-söngvarinn Chester Bennington látinn
Ferill Bennington spannaði yfir tuttugu ár en hann lést á heimili sínu í dag.