Viðbrögð leiðtoga við ákvörðun Trumps

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Deeply disappointed by @realdonaldtrump decision to withdraw from #parisagreement. #Iceland will continue its fight against climate change. — Björt Ólafsdóttir (@bjortolafs) June 1, 2017

Virtu Parísarsamkomulagið Donald Trump! https://t.co/FyC2oZAwVX — Rósa Björk B (@RosaBjorkB) May 28, 2017

My statement on Today's Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

I'm guessing that Donald Trump doesn't see the irony in making his announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 1, 2017

Today, our planet suffered. It's more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

It's a sad day for the world. Denmark stands ready to continue the climate battle to save future generations. #ParisAgreement — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) June 1, 2017

- @realdonaldtrump We urge you to show global leadership, we need the USA on the team. Your Nordic Friends #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/9BgR8UmCUE — Bjarni Benediktsson (@Bjarni_Ben) June 1, 2017

We're already feeling impacts of climate change. Exiting #ParisAgreement imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2017