Bein útsending: Málstofa í Háskóla Íslands um málefni flóttamanna

Mannréttindastofnun Háskóla Íslands og Nordic Migration Institute standa fyrir Nordic Asylum Law Seminar dagana 29. til 30. maí. Ráðstefnunni er streymt beint á vef háskólans og má nálgast streymið hér að neðan.



Dagskráin í dag hefst klukkan 10:15.



Ráðstefnan fer öll fram á ensku og er fjöldi fræðimanna mættur til lands eins og sjá má á dagskránni. Ágrip þeirra sem fram koma má nálgast hér. Umsóknir um að halda erindi á ráðstefnunni voru fjölmargar en valið var úr þeim sem bárust. Þá var biðlisti eftir því að komast á ráðstefnuna.



Í kvöldfréttum Stöðvar 2 í gær var rætt við Thomas Gammeltoft Hansen við Raoul Wallenberg stofnunina um erindi sem hann hélt í gær og bar yfirskriftina: „The ugly ducklings: Nordic deterrence policies and negative nation branding“



Bein útsending er að neðan.



Dagskrá - Dagur 2

Workshop 9 (Stream 1):

The Dublin System and Other Relocation Issues HT-102

11:00 – 12:45

Chair: Jens Vedsted-Hansen

• Nele Verbrugghe: “Dublin IV: an analysis in light of fundamental rights”

• Akiva Weiss: “Kaleidoscopes: On the Legality of Refugee Transfers”

• Sarah P. –Theuerkauf: “The Dublin IV proposal - Towards more solidarity

and protection of individual rights?”

• Eleni Karageorgiou: “The distribution of asylum related responsibilities in European Asylum Policies: Dublin, partnerships with third countries and the question of solidarity”



Workshop 10 (Stream 2):

Protection Alternatives in the Nordic Countries HT-101

10:15 – 12:00

Chair: Anna Tryggvadóttir

• Jessica Schultz: “The ‘internal protection alternative’ in Norwegian law and practice: the case of families and minors from Afghanistan”

• Amanda Cellini: “Settling Resettlement? A Normative Study of Resettlement in Norway and Sweden, Comparing the reponse in 1956/57 and 2015/16”

• Natalia Caicedo and Andrea Romano: ”Vulnerability in the context of relocation and resettlement programmes: enhancing protection or dealing with refugees shopping?”



Workshop 11 (Stream 3): Minors and Children HT-103

10:15 – 12:00

Chair: Elina Pirjatanniemi

• Elina Pirjatanniemi: “Renegotiating the Best Interest of the Child - the Case of

Family Reunification”

• Hilde Lidén: “Unaccompanied minors as victims of human trafficking”

• Milka Sormunen: “Recent amendments to the Finnish Aliens Act from a

children’s rights perspective”

• Bragi Guðbrandsson and Heiða Björg Pálmadóttir: “Multy- disciplinary and

inter-agency cooperation in cases of unacompanied children and possible victims of trafficking - Child-friendly model of intervention”



Workshop 12 (Stream 4):

Interdisciplinary Perspectives on the Path to Legal Protection HT-105

10:15 – 12:00

Chair: Pia Hansson

• Eeva Puumala and Riitta Ylikomi: “The dynamics of asylum determination interviews. An analysis of interaction, vulnerability and the politics of protection”

• Riitta Ylikomi: “Psychological factors affecting memory, narration and interaction in asylum interviews: the effect of complex traumatisation.”

• Solvei Skogstad: “Information and counselling for asylum seekers – models and methods.”

• Andrea Verdasco: “We do it to take care of you, not to hurt you”: amidst care and control in Danish asylum centres for the unaccompanied.”

