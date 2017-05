Nokkrir látnir eftir sprengingu á tónleikum Ariönu Grande í Manchester

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

'RUNNING AND SCREAMING': Explosions at Ariana Grande concert, MULTIPLE DEATHS, injuries at Manchester Arena https://t.co/MnV6RWSNPR pic.twitter.com/bsFEXPiuwz — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) May 22, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

A bomb disposal unit has just arrived outside the Manchester Arena. Can also hear sniffer dogs being brought out of the vans pic.twitter.com/SgTPZxMLyg — Chris Slater (@chrisslaterMEN) May 22, 2017

Chaos following explosions at Ariana Grande's #DangerousWomanTour at Manchester Arena. (Chris Pawley) pic.twitter.com/TEevqxbVcP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2017

