Knattspyrnuheimurinn sendir samúðarkveðjur til Manchester
Heimurinn er í losti vegna hryðjuverkaárásarinnar í Manchester í gær og samúðarkveðjum hefur rignt yfir Twitter í dag.
Þar hefur fólk í knattspyrnuheiminum ekki látið sitt eftir liggja og ekki síst knattspyrnufólk í Manchester. Bæði núverandi og fyrrverandi leikmenn.
Einhver umræða fór í gang í gærkvöldi um hvort að úrslitaleik Man. Utd og Ajax í Evrópudeildinni yrði frestað vegna árásarinnar en UEFA staðfesti í morgun að leikurinn færi fram á morgun.
We are deeply shocked by last night's terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017
Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017
My thoughts are with all those families affected in Manchester. Despicable cowardice again, demonstrated by the targeting of innocents.— Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) May 23, 2017
We are deeply saddened by the terrible events in Manchester last night. Our thoughts and hopes are with all those affected.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2017
To target children at a concert is beyond comprehension. Beyond lunacy. Beyond evil. Heart goes out to all those who've lost loved ones.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 23, 2017
Stay strong Manchester! My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by last night's horrible attack.— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 23, 2017
I'm a proud Manchester lad. What happened last night was truly horrific but won't break the great city. Thoughts with all affected— Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) May 23, 2017
May 23, 2017
Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. Thoughts with all that lost loved ones & prayers for those being treated in hospitals— Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 23, 2017
Can't believe what happened last night, My thoughts go out to all those affected. #PrayForManchester— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 23, 2017
My heart and prayers go out to all involved in the Manchester tragedy! #manchesterattack— Edin Džeko (@EdDzeko) May 23, 2017
Thoughts with the people of Manchester today , new level of depravity as Children become targets, Stay strong Manchester. LoveX.— Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) May 23, 2017
Wake up to the news of attacks in Manchester... shocking! Thoughts & Prayers go out to everyone who has been affected! #StandTogether— Andrew Cole (@vancole9) May 23, 2017
My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2017
Shocking events for this great city. My thoughts and prayers are with the families.— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 23, 2017
So sad to hear of the tragic news from Manchester especially when it involves so many children.......— michael owen (@themichaelowen) May 23, 2017
Thoughts are with everyone affected
My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones in the attack at Manchester Arena. #StayStrongManchester— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 23, 2017
Unbelievable with what's happened in Manchester....hope the bastard/s who did that rot in hell #prayersforManchester— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) May 23, 2017
