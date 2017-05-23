Enski boltinn

Knattspyrnuheimurinn sendir samúðarkveðjur til Manchester

Henry Birgir Gunnarsson skrifar
Wayne Rooney, fyrirliði Man. Utd, sendi kveðju í morgun en hann er í áfalli eins og allir í Manchester.
Wayne Rooney, fyrirliði Man. Utd, sendi kveðju í morgun en hann er í áfalli eins og allir í Manchester.

Heimurinn er í losti vegna hryðjuverkaárásarinnar í Manchester í gær og samúðarkveðjum hefur rignt yfir Twitter í dag.

Þar hefur fólk í knattspyrnuheiminum ekki látið sitt eftir liggja og ekki síst knattspyrnufólk í Manchester. Bæði núverandi og fyrrverandi leikmenn.

Einhver umræða fór í gang í gærkvöldi um hvort að úrslitaleik Man. Utd og Ajax í Evrópudeildinni yrði frestað vegna árásarinnar en UEFA staðfesti í morgun að leikurinn færi fram á morgun.

